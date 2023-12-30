Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Paychex by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 6.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 42,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.70. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

