Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.