PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.41 on Friday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

