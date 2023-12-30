PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.41. 16,807,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,900,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

