PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

