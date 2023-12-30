Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Down 1.1%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.67 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.67 ($0.10). Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.55 million, a PE ratio of 766.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.82.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

