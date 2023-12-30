PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 3.3 %

PED opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.16. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

