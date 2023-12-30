Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $466.58

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.58 ($5.93) and traded as high as GBX 473 ($6.01). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 472.50 ($6.00), with a volume of 393,714 shares changing hands.

Personal Assets Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 466.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 465.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,825.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Personal Assets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Personal Assets’s payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

