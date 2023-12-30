Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.27

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.27 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 300,052 shares trading hands.

Petards Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.20 million, a PE ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.25.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

