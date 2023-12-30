PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Down 0.2%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.
