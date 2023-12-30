PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Lowered by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.39. 687,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,157. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.