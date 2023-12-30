PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.87

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and traded as high as $41.54. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 2,746 shares trading hands.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $87.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PhenixFIN by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 131,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

