PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 3,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.