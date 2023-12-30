Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

