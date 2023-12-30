PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.24. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 244,152 shares traded.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 92.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 115,906 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 86,755 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

