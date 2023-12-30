Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.59

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.59 and traded as high as $92.82. Pimco Total Return ETF shares last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 288,817 shares trading hands.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

