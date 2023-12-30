PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.27

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.27 and traded as high as $23.33. PLDT shares last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 15,146 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $936.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 10.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth $880,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
