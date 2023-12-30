Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,521 shares of company stock worth $2,321,111. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. 960,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.68%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

