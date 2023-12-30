Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.38. 3,847,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

