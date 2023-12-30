Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

