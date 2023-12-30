Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,038,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 631,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

