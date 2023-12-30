Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.55. 2,631,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

