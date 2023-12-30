Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $667,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $356,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Intuit stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $625.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,177. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

