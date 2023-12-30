Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $109.77.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

