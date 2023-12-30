Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.5% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.87. 1,104,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,578. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day moving average of $395.99. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.