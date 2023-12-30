Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $226.00. 1,671,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,491. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

