Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 271 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.63. 3,544,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,470. General Electric has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.