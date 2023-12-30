Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 3,038 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.