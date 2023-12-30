Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 320 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

