Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 489 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 10.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Exelon by 38.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 401,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

EXC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. 4,634,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670,647. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

