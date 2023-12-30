Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 865 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 8,058,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,776,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

