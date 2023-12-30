Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.75. 73,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,882. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.42). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 421.08% and a negative net margin of 404.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

