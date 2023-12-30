Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

