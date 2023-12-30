Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Polar Power stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.