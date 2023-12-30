Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RAMPF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

