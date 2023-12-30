Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) versus NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Head-To-Head Contrast

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NWTN alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.96 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares NWTN and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NWTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NWTN and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 4 0 2.50

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 138.94%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than NWTN.

Volatility & Risk

NWTN has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats NWTN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.