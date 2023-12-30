Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Up 3,931.0% in December

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, an increase of 3,931.0% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of PSNYW remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,794. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $55,000.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.