Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Up 3,931.0% in December

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, an increase of 3,931.0% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of PSNYW remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,794. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $55,000.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
