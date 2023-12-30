Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech Price Performance

Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.