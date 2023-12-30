Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Potash America shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 250,000 shares trading hands.
Potash America Stock Performance
Potash America Company Profile
Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.
