PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Shivani Stumpf Sells 1,003 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,003 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $24,041.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PowerSchool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

