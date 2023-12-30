Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

PFG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,179. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

