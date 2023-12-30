Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,699. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

