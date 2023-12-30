Private Asset Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

