Private Asset Management Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $131.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

