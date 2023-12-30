Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

