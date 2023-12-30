Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 746 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $756.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $536.77 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $682.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

