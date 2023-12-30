Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

