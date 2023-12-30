Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Shares Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03.

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

