ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 404,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.73. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.26.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. Research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

