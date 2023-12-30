ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.00. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 177,594 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRQR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

