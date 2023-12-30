ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 119,350 shares traded.

ProtoKinetix Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

